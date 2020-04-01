Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Amazin Bracket: (5) Mookie Wilson v. (12) Sid Fernandez

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 4m

(5) Mookie Wilson – First part of 1986 World Series winner to debut with the team. At the time he retired was the Mets all-time leader in triples and steals. Had the single biggest at-bat in …

Tweets