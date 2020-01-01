Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51411572_thumbnail

Mets' Pete Alonso explains how he's staying ready for 2020 MLB season

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso joined Baseball Night in New York on SNY on Wednesday to discuss his new charity, and also spoke about what he's doing to stay ready with MLB on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweets