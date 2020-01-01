New York Mets
Mets' Pete Alonso explains how he's staying ready for 2020 MLB season
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso joined Baseball Night in New York on SNY on Wednesday to discuss his new charity, and also spoke about what he's doing to stay ready with MLB on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
