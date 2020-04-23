Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
52481711_thumbnail

Wilpons insistence on keeping SNY could stall any potential Mets sale

by: Thornton McEnery, Josh Kosman New York Post 1m

The Wilpons are still interested in selling the money-losing Mets, but they are still not interested in selling money-making SNY, their regional sports network, sources tell The Post. “I don’t

Tweets