Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
52455874_thumbnail

Dom Smith tells this story about J.D. Davis that shows his commitment off the field

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 30s

In the latest episode of The Cookie Club, J.D. and Dom talk about what it takes to be great, and Dom tells this story about his teammate that shows his hard work off the field.

Tweets