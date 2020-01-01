New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dom Smith tells this story about J.D. Davis that shows his commitment off the field
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 30s
In the latest episode of The Cookie Club, J.D. and Dom talk about what it takes to be great, and Dom tells this story about his teammate that shows his hard work off the field.
Tweets
-
#metstwitter, 👀👀👀Hey guys! I just recently got photoshop back after not using it for 6 months(?) and I made some wallpapers! They basically both have the same premise, but I was more or less just getting in some much needed practice. What do you guys think? https://t.co/zezs0tKDXVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Good evening everyone and welcome to Citi Field! Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, and Keith Hernandez with you here on SNY. Tonight McNeil's Mets (15-7) will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals (10-14). Miles Mikolas will face off against Michael Wacha. Top 1, Mets 0 Cardinals 0 https://t.co/cy8DI0Gs6SBlogger / Podcaster
-
I NEED ⚾️. Please come back soon. #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
I’m at the point where I’m playing Call of Duty like I did in high school, including screaming at the TV upon almost every death. Quarantine has gotten to me.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
.@SteveGelbs: "The most unbreakable MLB record is 73 home runs in a season" Pete Alonso: 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 🚨 Starting this week, BNNY: Living Room Edition airs on SNY at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday! 🚨 ➡️ Tri-State CadillacTV / Radio Network
-
RT @BryanSchwartz15: Just a Sunday night during quarantine thinking of Daniel Murphy's epic 2015 postseason run where he hit home runs in six straight games. Take me back. https://t.co/XOmskub6UcBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets