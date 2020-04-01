Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52575941_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Yasiel Puig to Giants? - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 56s

Yasiel Puig, a former Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder, could be on the verge of signing with the San Francisco Giants.

Tweets