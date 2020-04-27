Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Tales of the Duck Knight: Matt Harvey swings the big stick

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

As we continue through August, our Ducks have a nice healthy lead in the AL West. And here’s today’s Harvey Day matchup! And since it’s interleague play,  Matt gets to bat, man. It’s a hit! It’s a great day for Matt.  3 for 4 at the plate, and 7...

