New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reports: Mets employees to take pay cuts
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
I know we want to all LOLMets here, but its surprising it took this long. Also look at the salary ranges we’re talking about. Are that many people making over 250K??? A source indicated Mets employees earning $500,000 or more will take a 30 percent...
Tweets
-
Will Serby conduct a Q&A with himself to explain his success? https://t.co/abJfIWfxVXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The leaking of the Terry Collins “**** in the jackpot” videoIf coronavirus and 9/11 are the two biggest events of our life, what is the third? (If you don't recall 9/11 or do recall Nixon resigning, you're not the target demo for this Q.)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
My first day as a theatre major, my professor told everyone who wouldn’t consider some form of nudity for their dream role to raise their hands. He then immediately dropped those people from the class.Alice Eve: 'If You've Got Flesh Then It Should be Shown' Because "It's Part of the Job" https://t.co/pLaGKRQa7f https://t.co/lBCiPDYE3hMisc
-
Mets hitting coach Hensley Meulens is going above and beyond to help his home country of Curacao during these tough times. https://t.co/zprQU7rv0NTV / Radio Network
-
RT @108thWing: Tomorrow’s flight path for Thunderbirds a Blue Angels fly over, #AmericaStrong @NJNationalGuard @AirNatlGuard @177thFWCC #thunderbirds #BlueAngels @GovMurphy https://t.co/WummoU8YYxSuper Fan
-
Bobby pitches in like few others @BobbyValentineBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets