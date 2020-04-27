Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52167461_thumbnail

Taiwanese Billionaire reportedly part of A-Rod’s Mets ownership group

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Aside from that this is never gonna happen (did you know A-Rod was suspended from baseball for a year?  Kids, do not take PEDs unless you want to own a $2 billion asset some day.   What kind of message will THAT be?) Anyway, Forbes says this guy is...

Tweets