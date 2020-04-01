Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
44402702_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Jeff McNeil Clinches Playoffs

by: Mia Perlman Mets Merized Online 1m

Good Morning, Mets fans!Jeff McNeil's Mets clinched the playoffs in the MLB The Show Players League. Playoffs start on May 1 and will be televised on FS1 in a best-of-three series.Latest Met

Tweets