Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #15 : Ozzie Smith
by: Dan Twohig @dtwohig — The Mets Police 4m
The truly great players you never have to look up their stats to know they belong in the Hall of Immortals/ You can tell just by watching them play, they are just that good. Ozzie Smith was just that good. Watching him play was watching an artist...
