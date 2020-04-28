Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #15 : Ozzie Smith

by: Dan Twohig @dtwohig The Mets Police 4m

The truly great players you never have to look up their stats to know they belong in the Hall of Immortals/  You can tell just by watching them play, they are just that good. Ozzie Smith was just that good. Watching him play was watching an artist...

