New York Mets

Metsblog
Get to know Mets prospect Brett Baty, who could be a future star at third base

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Brett Baty, the Mets' first round draft pick (No. 12 overall) in the 2019 MLB Draft, is a plus hitter whose power potential could land him in the middle of New York's lineup as their future third baseman.

