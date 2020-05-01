Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
48596751_thumbnail

Metsmerizing Moves: Mets Swing Deal for Carlos Delgado

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2m

Following an unproductive season from the position in 2005, the New York Mets had an existing core in place that was practically begging for another power bat in the middle of the lineup.The c

Tweets