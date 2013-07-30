Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

MLB Three Division Plan Likely Predicated On Cost, Not Games Or Safety

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1m

Since the COVID19 shutdown began, Major League Baseball has floated a number of scenarios where teams can return to action. First was the abandoned Arizona plan. Then there was the Grapefruit/Cactu…

Tweets