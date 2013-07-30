Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52684862_thumbnail

Coronavirus Filler: The 1965 Mets Yearbook Cover

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

The kid is aging.  And he has a fashion jersey with Orange lettering! Also – You’re The Most!  Can we make that the slogan for 2021? While we are 65ing…..someone tell the 65 Mets they added numbers to the front of the uniforms.  

Tweets