Coronavirus Filler: The 1965 Mets Yearbook Cover
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
The kid is aging. And he has a fashion jersey with Orange lettering! Also – You’re The Most! Can we make that the slogan for 2021? While we are 65ing…..someone tell the 65 Mets they added numbers to the front of the uniforms.
