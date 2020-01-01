Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard's Game-Worn Uniform, Lunch and Seats Auction for $15,500

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 1m

A Noah Syndergaard prize package that includes lunch with the New York Mets star, a game-worn jersey and seats to a Mets game at Citi Field sold for $15,000 on Saturday as part of the All-In Challenge auction...

