Coronavirus Filler: The 1966 Mets Yearbook Cover
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 40s
OK we can finally get a look at the kid’s cap and It does seem to be a Mets cap…..except….he has an orange squatcho! Is he a time traveler? There is a lot of evidence of time traveling in these early Mets yearbook photos. Hmmmm.
