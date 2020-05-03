Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52697789_thumbnail

Coronavirus Filler: The 1966 Mets Yearbook Cover

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 40s

OK we can finally get a look at the kid’s cap and It does seem to be a Mets cap…..except….he has an orange squatcho!   Is he a time traveler?   There is a lot of evidence of time traveling in these early Mets yearbook photos.  Hmmmm.

Tweets