Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
52701080_thumbnail

SNY to air entire 1969 World Series, including Mets' Game 1 loss to Orioles | Newsday

by: Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch Updated May 3, 2020 3:54 PM Newsday 59s

SNY has shown its share of live Mets losses since launching in 2006, but only once have the Amazins tasted defeat in the replay of a classic game — when the network showed Game 1 of the 1969 World Ser

Tweets