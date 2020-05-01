Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52707836_thumbnail

Red Sox thinking about changing their uniforms: How to buy Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Red Sox jerseys - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The Boston Red Sox head into the 2020 season with shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers and DH J.D. Martinez carrying the lineup without Mookie Betts, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tweets