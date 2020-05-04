Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52712548_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Hello from the Deck

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

SLACKISH REACTION:  I felt like writing this morning. The past few years I had gotten into he habit of hitting the Donuts Chain for a shot of caffeine, then I’d knock out a morning piece (the Morning Laziness) and then work out. Since the shutdown I...

Tweets