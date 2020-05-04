Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Coronavirus Filler: The 1967 Mets Yearbook

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Interesting one.  Do the Mets really think that getting a little better every year is gong to somehow lead to them winning a World Series?  That would be a Miracle. And what’s with this version of the Mets script?  This was around for a little bit...

