Could this athlete rival Mets' Jacob deGrom for most dominant New York athlete in the future?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
On the latest episode of Loud Mouths: The Great Debate, Eamon McAnaney and Maria Marino discuss who they believe will be the most dominant athlete in the Big Apple five years from now?
RT @The7Line: This Thursday at noon, @OceanSky18 will drop his never before seen "Bartolo Day" directors cut from 5/7/16 in SD. #BartoloColon https://t.co/jyrNyDOeoJSuper Fan
Happy Birthday, @joe_manniello! don’t go having too much pun tonight..Beat Writer / Columnist
Hopefully we can identify “the Korean Tom Seaver.” Remember when the Mets had their crush on Japan and were going to market to the populace of Flushing (this was a real thing) and everybody was the Japanese Somebody. Then they bet on the wrong Matsui.Been a #Met fan my whole life, seriously how much worse can watching Korean baseball be ? https://t.co/y6hA9ksbm5Blogger / Podcaster
RT @dmorgs_10: Feed that man @Pete_Alonso20 https://t.co/arR1QRIRtkBlogger / Podcaster
We look forward to his first game too. #LGM 🧡💙Parker turns 8 months today! Baseball please come back so we can take him to his 1st @Mets game!!!! #LGM https://t.co/3uQKU0shwvOfficial Team Account
RT @PJHughes45: Ok, I’ve talked with multiple sources and can confirm a June 10th spring training 2 with a July 1 opening day proposal is expected to be on the table soon. Trevor Plouffe had it first. I had it 2nd. Someone else will have it 3rdBeat Writer / Columnist
