The Best of Bartolo
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 52s
Watch the magic and wonder of former Mets pitcher Bartolo Colón. From his majestic home run to his dazzling fielding, enjoy the fun Bartolo brought to the fi...
RT @The7Line: This Thursday at noon, @OceanSky18 will drop his never before seen "Bartolo Day" directors cut from 5/7/16 in SD. #BartoloColon https://t.co/jyrNyDOeoJSuper Fan
Happy Birthday, @joe_manniello! don’t go having too much pun tonight..Beat Writer / Columnist
Hopefully we can identify “the Korean Tom Seaver.” Remember when the Mets had their crush on Japan and were going to market to the populace of Flushing (this was a real thing) and everybody was the Japanese Somebody. Then they bet on the wrong Matsui.Been a #Met fan my whole life, seriously how much worse can watching Korean baseball be ? https://t.co/y6hA9ksbm5Blogger / Podcaster
RT @dmorgs_10: Feed that man @Pete_Alonso20 https://t.co/arR1QRIRtkBlogger / Podcaster
We look forward to his first game too. #LGM 🧡💙Parker turns 8 months today! Baseball please come back so we can take him to his 1st @Mets game!!!! #LGM https://t.co/3uQKU0shwvOfficial Team Account
RT @PJHughes45: Ok, I’ve talked with multiple sources and can confirm a June 10th spring training 2 with a July 1 opening day proposal is expected to be on the table soon. Trevor Plouffe had it first. I had it 2nd. Someone else will have it 3rdBeat Writer / Columnist
