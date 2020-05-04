Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
52724081_thumbnail

Mets turned down Edwin Diaz trade, banking on turnaround

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1m

Part nine in a series about the New York Mets  The Mets could have traded Edwin Diaz in the offseason, but that move would have been riskier than trying to resurrect the underperforming

Tweets