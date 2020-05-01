New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Simulated Recap: Video Game deGrom Just Not The Same
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5m
Sometimes, we may forget how unrealistic video games and simulations can be. This game between the Mets and Reds is a perfect example of that. Not only did Jacob deGrom enter the game with a 3.89 E…
Tweets
-
Dinos legend Aaron Altherr ...Blogger / Podcaster
-
Remember when Aaron Altherr homered in his first Mets at-batBeat Writer / Columnist
-
공 놀이, 자기야!Misc
-
ESPN is going to use up all the graphics/videos they made before this game even starts.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PeteBlackburn: If this KBO game gets rained out I'm gonna try the bleach thingMisc
-
K-B-O!!! K-B-O!!! K-B-O!!! K-B-O!!! K-B-O!!!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets