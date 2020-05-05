Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52728901_thumbnail

Remember when the Mets tried a Nickelodeon Theme Park at Shea Stadium?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Remember when the Mets tried this nonsense? The core attraction of the theme park will be the three-story Guts Extreme Baseball diamond, where kids will run out hits against a clock on base paths filled with wall climbs, nets, slides, swings, crawls...

Tweets