Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52729210_thumbnail

MLB Network’s Bob Costas pitches rules changes for 2020 amid coronavirus | ‘See what sticks’ - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

It's been almost eight weeks since Major League Baseball halted spring training and postponed Opening Day because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweets