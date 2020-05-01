Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Jeff McNeil Is On An Exciting Trajectory

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 3m

Following a mostly unheralded ascent through the New York Mets' minor league system, Jeff McNeil has been nothing short of spectacular since making his MLB debut in July 2018.Now, almost 200 g

