Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
52735928_thumbnail

Amazin’ Mistakes: Mets Whiff On J.J. Putz Deal

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 1m

J.J. Putz had a solid 12-year MLB career as a right-handed relief pitcher. Like most relievers he experienced up-and-down years, but when he was at his peak in 2007, he was one of the best relieve

Tweets