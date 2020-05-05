New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Coronavirus Filler: The 1968 Mets Yearbook
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
There’s the weirdo Mets script again. And man, they are hyping this Gil Hodges guy like he’s Mickey Callaway 50 years early. While we are 68ing….here’s another boring scorecard
Tweets
-
It's not just me, right? Elon Musk is the worst, right?TV / Radio Personality
-
New York Mets: Buck Showalter is a "big fan" of manager Luis Rojas https://t.co/2EkM7F1DiEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Since 1973 (1st year in which Baseball Reference has complete play-by-play derived data), only 7 inactive RHHs have recorded a career OPS over .900 vs. RHPs (min. 5,000 ABs): Manny Ramirez Frank Thomas A-Rod Jeff Bagwell Vladimir Guerrero Edgar Martinez & @mikepiazza31 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
The same series during which Bart Cólon hit a homer at Petco, if I recall. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Four years ago today the Mets played in San Diego. I know this because it’s Cinco de Mayo, and I walked across the border with @MarcCarig and @MattEhalt to enjoy a margarita or two.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @northjersey: We can’t tell stories about your health, your business or the North Jersey community without YOU. Support local news with a subscription today. #GivingNewsDay. See today's special offers: https://t.co/hjlleoiOmU 1/ https://t.co/5YVEsHgIdkBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets