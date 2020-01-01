New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLBPA chief Tony Clark talks potential 2020 season, hopes it can start 'sooner rather than later'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
Citing the 'delicate balance' of potentially starting the 2020 MLB season amid the coronavirus pandemic, MLBPA chief Tony Clark said Monday that he hopes the season can begin 'sooner rather than later.'
Tweets
-
11-year-old me just enjoyed this thoroughly. holy nostalgia..CRAZY REFRACTOR! ✨ 1994 Topps Finest https://t.co/fbjxvOXZ2NBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I am absolutely undefeated at going out of my way to make sure I smile at people when I pass by them and then realizing I’m wearing a mask and they couldn’t tell at allMisc
-
Just about every industry has been hit hard during this pandemic. My @northjersey colleagues have done incredible work, especially given the circumstances. Help us out if you can. For $39, you can get a digital subscription for a YEAR. https://t.co/dS3Ai7dR48Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Coopz22: Today is not only my 10-yr anniversary with @Studi_Metsimus, it is also #GivingTuesday. Please take a moment to look at my company fundraiser to help care for our staff that is temporarily laid off due to COVID-19. And sharing the link is caring, So share away! https://t.co/k8cKaZqCvPBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JeffPassan: For those afraid of missing KBO games because ESPN is airing them live, no need to worry. Our intrepid programming team tells me there will be multiple re-airs every day. Here is the full KBO schedule on ESPN for opening week. About five hours until first pitch ... https://t.co/E3iEo3ssRbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimBritton: "Everybody needs their escape." How do regional sports networks cope without sports? A look inside YES and SNY: https://t.co/mzAeNOaEPz https://t.co/KlXTkN0LH2Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets