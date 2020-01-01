Do Not Sell My Personal Information

WATCH: Jeff McNeil joins Gary, Keith and Ron as Mets host Reds on MLB The Show

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Jeff McNeil joins Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling as the Mets take on the Reds at Citi Field in Game 36 of the virtual season on MLB The Show 20.

