New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
5 Takeaways from Mets' Jeff McNeil's MLB The Show appearance, including how he's staying in shape during hiatus
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
Mets third baseman Jeff McNeil joined the crew for a few innings on Tuesday night to talk about a number of baseball topics.
Tweets
-
What a game!Misc
-
What an amazing performance by Koosman! Living in the shadow of Tom Seaver, many people forget how good he really was. I’m so glad they’re finally retiring his number this year, or whenever they play ballMisc
-
day 55 of quarantine #MetsSuper Fan
-
Coronavirus Filler: The 1968 Mets Yearbook https://t.co/kJxshj2ozzBlogger / Podcaster
-
Juan Lagares posted an 8.6 bWAR over his first two big league seasons (2013-14). That's the highest bWAR by any @Mets position player in his first two big league seasons. Jeff McNeil is second at 7.9. #Mets #LGMOn this date in 2006, the Mets signed shortstop Juan Lagares. His 9.9 dWAR ranks fourth in Mets history. https://t.co/KdzAzSQU25Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil talks staying in game shape during MLB hiatus, his biggest complaint about his digital counterpart, and more https://t.co/e3qoTxPEA0TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets