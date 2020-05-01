Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52748669_thumbnail

Debunking President Trump’s claim as a legendary ballplayer | A swing like Ted Williams? ‘He couldn’t f*****g hit’ - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

President Donald Trump has boasted about his skills as a baseball player. Turns out that his prowess on the diamond was overstated.

Tweets