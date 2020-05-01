Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52749720_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Opening Day on July 1? Don’t bet on it - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

MLB, along with the NBA and NHL, suspended its season almost eight weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. Several restart options are on the table.

Tweets