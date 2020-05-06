Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52752443_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #21 : Turkey Stearnes

by: Dan Twohig @dtwohig The Mets Police 19s

“One of the greatest hitters we ever had. He was as good as Josh [Gibson]. He was as good as anybody who ever played ball. ” – Satchel Paige on Turkey Stearnes When the greatest pitcher of the Negro Leagues says that about a player, that’s good...

Tweets