New York Mets

The Mets Police
Stupid @mets don’t even seem to know what their own font looks like

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Guys… A) stop feeding this B) DO YOU NOT KNOW WHAT YOUR OWN NUMBER FONT LOOKS LIKE?  WHERE DID YOU GET THAT 2 FROM? This is what a 20 looks like on a Mets jersey….. and this is what the idiots at Mets tweeted. @Pete_Alonso20 we wouldn’t leave you...

