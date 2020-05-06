New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Stupid @mets don’t even seem to know what their own font looks like
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Guys… A) stop feeding this B) DO YOU NOT KNOW WHAT YOUR OWN NUMBER FONT LOOKS LIKE? WHERE DID YOU GET THAT 2 FROM? This is what a 20 looks like on a Mets jersey….. and this is what the idiots at Mets tweeted. @Pete_Alonso20 we wouldn’t leave you...
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Best Mets By Number: 37 https://t.co/Em01Wnyx4HBlogger / Podcaster
-
MLB The Show 20: Reds vs Mets, Game 37 https://t.co/oAbzqLchsWTV / Radio Network
-
This week we continue our series on players who finished their careers with unlikely teams. Several franchise icons finished their careers with...the #Mets? https://t.co/5onHljGIMwBlogger / Podcaster
-
OMG! @MiLBPromos have you heard the news? There is a new Twilight book coming out THIS AUGUST! What do you say @MiLB? Should we ask the question??? Are you Team Jacob or Team Edward? RT for Team Jacob 🐺 or Like for Team Edward 🦇 !Minors
-
Art Class With Herm: Episode 13 - Draw the Bartolo Colon Home Run! #ArtClassWithHerm @Hermsterms #Mets https://t.co/ANFk680vSXSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets