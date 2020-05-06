by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

Guys… A) stop feeding this B) DO YOU NOT KNOW WHAT YOUR OWN NUMBER FONT LOOKS LIKE? WHERE DID YOU GET THAT 2 FROM? This is what a 20 looks like on a Mets jersey….. and this is what the idiots at Mets tweeted. @Pete_Alonso20 we wouldn’t leave you...