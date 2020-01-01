New York Mets
Phils-Mets rivalry stars Thurs. on MLB Network
by: Todd Zolecki — MLB: Mets 1m
The National League East is better when the Phillies and Mets are playing for something and hating each other. We just need to see it more often. Since the Mets joined the NL in 1962, they've made the postseason nine times and the Phillies have made...
