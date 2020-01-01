New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB: Teams telling players to “get ready”
by: Nathan Solomon — Empire Sports Media 4m
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported to SportsCenter that teams are beginning to tell their plays to "get ready" for the 2020 season:
Tweets
-
Don't know Daegu from Doosan? Want to find a KBO team to root for but don't want to end up stuck with Korea's equivalent of the Mets? Let @jay_jaffe be your guide with his KBO crash course, from the important history to the players worth knowing. https://t.co/gAI3cHJliGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Trade secretI just watched the Cookie Club episode and now I want to make cookies. @SteveGelbs ask Rac how he makes his cookies and cream cookie that looked good.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @awfulannouncing: Exclusive Brockmire finale clip: “Please buy the New York Mets. Somebody should! Those people have suffered for long enough!” https://t.co/C3ceStrQO9 https://t.co/f2SK7xmnYGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner is phenomenal in an interview airing on BNNY at 7. In-depth about the staff and his own use of analytics.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
These are the best five international free agents in New York Mets' history https://t.co/UDDIHn6P5NBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @redturn2: Join me and other athletes around the world for #NationalNursesDay, as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us. Make a jersey in their honor. Use #TheRealHeroes and lets have them feel the love! https://t.co/0Ozt3Kq6kxTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets