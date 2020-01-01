Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford who ran the study emailed to say a press conference is planned for Sunday to discuss preliminary results of one of the most extensive studies of this type to date. Word is about 1% of 10,000 MLB employees (including some players) had antibodies.

