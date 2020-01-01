Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets pitching coach thinks Stroman could push deGrom for Cy Young

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 2m

New York Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner has high hopes for right-hander Marcus Stroman and thinks he could possibly dethrone teammate Jacob deGrom as the National League Cy Young winner."For Stro, the sky is the limit for him. He could easily...

    Eric Hornick @ehornick 3m
    Lindsay opens the way I always remember: “Thank you very much (Curt Gowdy) and hello again everybody!” #LGM
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 12m
    RIGHT NOW - @Andy_Adler of Channel 11 fame joins us on CARLIN Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPNApp, TuneIn, https://t.co/6YtFGHWuYh or “ESPN New York” on smart speakers
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 13m
    Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford who ran the study emailed to say a press conference is planned for Sunday to discuss preliminary results of one of the most extensive studies of this type to date. Word is about 1% of 10,000 MLB employees (including some players) had antibodies.
    The results of the coronavirus study of close to 10,000 MLB employees are almost in and word is about 1% of them were found to have Covid-19 antibodies. MLB participated to aid researchers in determining the # affected in various locales. To date in US, .37% have tested positive.
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 16m
    Words from the king. Nothing but facts. Prayers with his entire family!
    LeBron James
    We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the..... https://t.co/r1PNxs8Vgn
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 16m
    RT @KingJames: heavens above to your family!!🙏🏾✊🏾❤️ #StayWoke #ProfiledCauseWeAreSimplyBlack 😢😢
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 26m
    Going on IG live now for the next segment -- thatguycarlin on @instagram
