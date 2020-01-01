New York Mets
An oral history of Colon's unforgettable HR
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3m
A version of this story was first published on May 7, 2016, the night of Colon’s legendary homer. All players and coaches are listed with their roles at that time. Bartolo Colon pitched in parts of 21 Major League seasons and won an American League...
