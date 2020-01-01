Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
52767304_thumbnail

An oral history of Colon's unforgettable HR

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

A version of this story was first published on May 7, 2016, the night of Colon’s legendary homer. All players and coaches are listed with their roles at that time. Bartolo Colon pitched in parts of 21 Major League seasons and won an American League...

Tweets