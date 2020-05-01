Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52772705_thumbnail

Yankees’ Randy Levine: MLB ‘moving closer’ to reopening amid coronavirus pandemic - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

MLB halted spring training and postponed Opening Day eight weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a return to baseball could be coming soon.

Tweets