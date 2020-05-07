Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Call To The Pen

New York Mets: Remembering Bartolo Colon’s HR 4-years ago today

by: Manny Gómez Fansided: Call To The Pen 6m

On this date, four years ago, 42-year-old New York Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon became the oldest player to his hit first MLB home run. Entering his tenure w...

Tweets