New York Mets

The Mets Police
Best Mets By Number: 38

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

I’m going to pick Tim Leary.  Imagine all your best Matt Harvey/Sidd Finch fantasies combined with some actual Gooden…..and now have the guy get hurt after two innings. ‘He should be ready to pitch in a game there in two days,” said Manager Joe Torre.

