New York Mets

Metsblog
Mets' Pete Alonso talks potential 2020 MLB season: 'Whatever cards we're dealt, we gotta play them'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

If the 2020 MLB season gets underway, the expectation is that it will be without fans in attendance -- at least at the outset. But crowds or no crowds, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is ready.

