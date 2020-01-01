Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
WATCH: Mets' Jeff McNeil reacts in real time to homer by virtual counterpart

Mets star Jeff McNeil joined Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling in SNY's virtual booth earlier this week. And while he was there, his virtual counterpart blasted a home run, with McNeil reacting in real time.

