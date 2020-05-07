New York Mets
Shocker: A-Rod not buying the Mets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Wow, I totally thought A-Rod was going to buy the Mets? Who knew this was a lot of celebrity noise about nothing to move clicks and newspapers when there was noting else to fill columns with? Did you know? You knew, didn’t you? Why didn’t you...
