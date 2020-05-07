Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Bartolo Colon takes readers through his memorable home run in new book | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated May 7, 2020 5:18 PM Newsday 3m

Bartolo Colon’s home run, a where-were-you-when moment four years ago Thursday, had many of the hallmarks of a Little League long ball: Shock that it happened, unbridled joy from teammates and a minor

