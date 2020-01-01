Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez no longer interested in buying Mets

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are no longer interested in buying the New York Mets, according to a report from the New York Post. Shortly after the deal that would have sold the Mets to Steve...

