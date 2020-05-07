New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: A-Rod No Longer Interested in Buying Mets
by: Ben Pickman — Sports Illustrated 2m
The current owners of the New York Mets have reportedly limited potential buyers by refusing to part with SportsNet New York.
Tweets
-
A-Rod and J-Lo won't be buying the New York Mets https://t.co/7IGby9NUs8Blogger / Podcaster
-
A-Rod & J.Lo are reportedly no longer interested in buying the Mets https://t.co/p6Bo5SKOWPTV / Radio Network
-
This is the kind of motivation I need for myself tbhMichael Jordan Reportedly Wouldn't Allow Horace Grant To Eat After Bad Games https://t.co/cKL9jUqaqLMisc
-
Official Team Account
-
RT @richmacleod: In honor of the 4th anniversary of Bartolo Colón's "impossible" home run, here is video of the full Mets dugout reaction. https://t.co/puTiJxtmXaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SalManzo31: **Princess Leia voice** help us Steve Cohen you’re our only hope https://t.co/p9dIRboUROBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets