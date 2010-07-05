New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Looking back at what made Mets' Bartolo Colon such a fan favorite
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Bartolo Colon played for 11 different teams during his 21-year MLB career, but Mets fans will always look back at his time in Flushing fondly.
Tweets
-
Thanks to @Pete_Alonso20 for the nomination. And thank you @Citi and @andpizza for this opportunity to help out our front-line workers! I challenge @HowieRose, @KennyAlbert, @WayneRandazzo & @ChrisCarlin to join the movement and donate some pizza! #citigivingTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @RipsWith: Giveaway time RT & Follow to win a pack of 2020 Bowman 1st Edition! Winner will be picked at random on May 15th Subscribe to the YouTube channel for a bonus entry! (DM to verify) Good luck! #thehobby #collect #cardchat #topps #bowman https://t.co/5qs7ragW6EBeat Writer / Columnist
-
a simpler time..10 years ago today! On This Date 05/07/2010: rookie Ike Davis hit 2 home runs + made this amazin’ clutch catch in the 9th inning with the game tied, 2 outs and 2 runners on base! The Mets went on to win it on a Rod Barajas walk-off home run. #ItsOuttaHere https://t.co/l0EISmCUaG https://t.co/SsS0VcDctzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A-Rod won't be a #Mets owner https://t.co/332xMQFpWQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Super Fan
-
Alex Rodriguez’s fledgling longshot attempt to buy the Mets appears to be over: https://t.co/12ALVwkgo6Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets